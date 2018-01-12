MILESTONE
Celebrating 50 years!
Marking the anniversary of our 1971 opening year that paved the way for a culture of preservation and education.
Spend an evening on the lake enjoying the nocturnal sounds of the park. This program is part of the park’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Space is limited.
Experience the chilling sounds of the wolf call as our naturalists talk to our pack and share interesting facts about socialization and behaviors.
Five years in the planning, we are now in the process of replacing some of the specialized equipment for the next decade of astronomy education.
Bays Mountain Park features 39 miles of beautiful hiking trails that cover most of the 3500 acres of the park, with over 32 miles of trails approved for mountain biking.
Bays Mountain Park has daily events and programs including nature programs, planetarium programs and special events. Check out our calendars to find your adventure!
Bays Mountain Park staff and volunteers offer programs for school groups from kindergarten through high school level. These programs are offered Tuesday through Friday, September through May.
High Ropes, Low Ropes & Zip Line. The Flying Squirrel is a 310 foot thrill ride zip line that races you through our wondrous and beautiful tree line. Start your adventure!
Need help navigating through the Park? Download the park map and the Nature Center Grounds map. You will also receive a copy of both of these maps at the park gatehouse.
Bays Mountain Park has 32 miles of trails approved for mountain biking. Download the park map and enjoy the ride!
